Rector advocates 70 years as retirement age for polytechnics chief lecturers

Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Dr Dayo Oladebeye has called for the extension of the retirement age of chief lecturers in the Nigerian polytechnic from age 65 to 70 years.

Oladebeye, who lamented that polytechnics are now losing their best hands due to the retirement age issue, said lecturers should be allowed to serve till 70 years of age so as to contribute to the development of education in the country.

The Rector spoke at the send off and retirement programme of the former deputy rector (Administration) of the polytechnic, Garba Olorunoje from the Department of Building Technology of the institution.

