INEC releases final list of candidates as pending suits challenge candidacy of APC, PDP, LP presidential candidates

Barely 24 hours to the release of the final list of flag-bearers of political parties in the 2023 general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), there are still some pending suits seeking to disqualify some candidates.

Tribune Online checks revealed that, there are pending suits before the Federal High Court, Abuja seeking the disqualification of the Presidential candidates of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

Already, three Abuja-based lawyers had asked the court to order INEC not to…