Please read the following sentences:

1) The boys went out soliciting help for their sick mother.

2) Orphanages are allowed to solicit funds by law.

3) There is no law permitting beggars to solicit money.

4) Like individuals, nations can solicit aid from other nations.

5 Soliciting help takes something away from a person’s dignity.

6) Students should feel free to solicit books from publishing companies.

As another example, some Nigerians would say : “at the verge of…” instead of: “on the verge of…”

Please read the following sentences:

1) I came into the country on theverge of the general elections.

2) Now that the company is on the verge of economic…