Aggrieved aspirants to drop court cases

Aggrieved aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) contesting for various elective positions in Kaduna State during the last primaries have resolved to drop all court cases.

This was even as they also resolved to collapse their structures into the party’s Campaign Council.

The aspirants, under the aegis of ‘Kaduna APC Aspirants Forum’, made this known at a press conference held at the Party’s Zonal Secretariat shortly after meeting with the Kaduna State governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani on Monday.

They however clarified that talks were still ongoing with two frontline governorship aspirants, Hon. Sani Sha’aban and ACG Bashir Abubakar (retd).

The…