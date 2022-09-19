Nigeria yesterday, today and tomorrow

TILL now, I haven’t lost my early hope that wisdom is to be found in a book as easily as a fish can be found in a sea. I desire wisdom as keenly as Solomon did, but it must be as infectious as my mother’s tears. However, I have neither the time nor the strenuous quest for philosophy. I wish the philosopher performs the search for wisdom and feed me with the fruit of his labour, just as I get drugs from chemists and yams from farmers, but could this wish be bought for little naira in our latest Nigeria? I guess I’m taken back to 1960. My peeling heart could feel the heat, the dust and the shout of joy at the Tafawa Balewa square (TBS) in lagos state on October 1, 1960 in…