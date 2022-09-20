100 widows, orphans to benefit from ZDA empowerment packages in Abuja

Abuja branch of Zaar Development Association (ZDA), a Sayawa socio-cultural organisation, is to empower not fewer than 100 widows and vulnerable persons.

The disclosure was made by the Chairman of the Association, Mr John Haruna Rake, in a press release made available to Journalists in Bauchi.

According to him, the gesture is meant to help the beneficiaries start meaningful businesses of their own noting that the empowerment packages are going to be distributed to the beneficiaries who have acquired various skills.

Haruna Rake also stated that the beneficiaries are going to be provided with basic equipment, machines and raw materials as well as grants as starter packs to enable…