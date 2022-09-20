NNPP moves to increase social media presence

As the preparations for the 2023 elections gather momentum, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) is set to hold a national social media workshop to train its media aides on how to relate with the public through social media.

The theme of the workshop is, “Approaching 2023 General Election With Social Media As A Tool For Mobilization.”

The party publicity secretary, Dr Agbo Major, in an interview with Tribune Online said the program intends to make NNPP very active on all social media platforms and promote the party’s programs.

“We are training about 220 media aides from across the country on how to use social media and make our party’s presence on all social media…