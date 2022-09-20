Ondo govt orders arrest, prosecution of impostors in forest reserves

As part of efforts to boost the economy of the state through agriculture, the Ondo State Government has ordered illegal occupants to vacate its forest reserves across the state in order to rid the reserves of irregularities.

This is just as the state government in conjunction with a human rights group, Active Success and Empowerment Initiative (ASEI) set to flush out all local Chiefs otherwise known as Olus and illegal settlers in the forest reserves.

Speaking on the development, the National President of ASEI, Prince Adewumi Babalola explained that the steps to flush out illegal occupants is to recover the State’s forests from encroachers.

He said the development followed a…