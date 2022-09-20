Oyo govt to spend N12.5bn on 35.6km road reconstruction

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has approved the sum of N12.5 billion for the reconstruction, rehabilitation and dualisation of 35.6km Iwo Road Interchange-Olodo-Lalupon-Odo Oba Road.

The contract covers the Oyo State end of the Oyo-Osun boundary linking Ibadan in Oyo State to Iwo, Osun State.

This was disclosed to newsmen, on Tuesday, by the Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transport, Professor Dahud Kehinde Sangodoyin, shortly after the state executive council meeting presided over by the governor.

The project is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Sangodoyin noted that the two state governments of Oyo and Osun will flag off the project very soon,…