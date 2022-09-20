Sterling Bank shareholders approve Holdco structure

Shareholders of Sterling Bank Plc unanimously voted in favour of the creation of a new non-operating holding company (HoldCo) to hold the shares in its commercial banking operation as well as the shares of a newly incorporated subsidiary, The Alternative Bank Limited, which will operate as a Non-Interest Banking (NIB) business.

At the end of a court-ordered meeting in Lagos. Monday, the shareholders gave the approval for the carve-out and transfer of the Bank’s non-interest banking business to The Alternative Bank Limited, under a proposed scheme of arrangement between Sterling Bank Plc and the holders of its fully paid-up ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

All the shareholders…