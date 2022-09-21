FRC seeks collaboration with communication ministry in monitoring MDA’s revenues

To further reposition the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) as the leading voice in fiscal policy initiatives with cutting-edge skills in information technology, the Chairman of the Commission, Victor Muruako, has requested the assistance of the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy.

This is to enable the effective discharge of the Commission’s mandate. He also commended the Minister for revolutionising the ICT sector for more economic advantage.

Muruako made this remark recently during a courtesy visit to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ibrahim Pantami.

The Chairman appealed to the Minister for support in equipping the Commission with…