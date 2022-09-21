Late Aseyin’s cordiality with Makinde aimed at achieving an Oke-Ogun governor — Royal family

The family of the late Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Dr. Abdulganiy Salawudeen Adekunle Oloogunebi Ajinese 1, on Wednesday disclosed that the traditional ruler’s closeness to the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, was majorly to make possible an Oke-Ogun successor after his tenure.

The disclosure was made in a statement jointly signed by the Coordinator of the Aseyin Royal Family, Prince Ademola Hamzat and his Secretary, Prince Femi Olalere and made available to newsmen.

The statement described the late monarch as passionate about having a successor to the incumbent governor from Oke-Ogun area, which he was quoted to have said has been sidelined by successive administrations till the…