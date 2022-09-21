Living with varicose veins – Tribune Online

Varicose veins, popularly called spider veins, varicoses or varicosities is a condition that is extremely common in women and it refers to a situation where the veins become enlarged, dilated, and overfilled with blood and appear swollen with bluish-purple or red colour on the lower legs.

It is said that about 25 per cent of all adults have varicose veins and they are often painful. Simply put, varicose veins occur when veins aren’t functioning in the proper manner; veins are designed in a manner of one-way valves to prevent blood from flowing backward and when the valves fail, blood begins to collect in the veins rather than continuing toward the heart, causing pain and…