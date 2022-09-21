Ohanaeze Ndigbo to FG: Kanu must not die in prison

REPORTS have indicated that the health of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Nnamdi Kanu, has deteriorated, as he had been diagnosed with gastrointestinal disorder following persistent heartburn, his lawyer and human rights activist, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said on Monday.

According to him, despite the order of Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja that the IPOB leader should be given serious medical attention, the Department of State Services (DSS) has been acting on the contrary.

Kanu has been detained in DSS custody for about 14 months and is facing trial in court over alleged treason charges.

Ejiofor raised the alarm in a statement after his…