PDP crisis: Wike’s group insists on Ayu’s resignation as condition to participate in campaign council 

Despite the series of votes of confidence passed on the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, members of the party sympathetic to the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike have again insisted that Ayu must resign as the chairman of the party.

The group threatened that it won’t be part of the Presidential campaign of the party except the embattled National Chairman, Dr Ayu resigns his position.

The team said it has pulled out of the campaign council of the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar pending when the party meets its demand.

The group came out with their position after a meeting it held at the Rumuepirikom country home of…