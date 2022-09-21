Sanwo-Olu’s wife tasks women on nation-building

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has urged Nigerian women to assume a rightful position in nation-building, describing them as pillars in the home and community and as such possessed greater influence in achieving the set-goal.

Dr Sanwo-Olu made the call while speaking at the maiden empowerment summit themed: “Women, Critical Catalysts for Development,” organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Council, which took place at NUT Pavillion, Alausa Ikeja.

Addressing the participants at the summit, training and empowerment programme, the governor’s wife represented by Mrs Anike Adekanye, the Tutor General/Permanent Secretary of Education…