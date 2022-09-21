Shekarau formally defects to PDP in Senate

After weeks of defecting from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano Central), has officially defected on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday.

Shekarau who was also a former governor of Kano State had on Monday, August 29, 2022, defected along with thousands of his supporters to PDP from NNPP on grounds of alleged unfair treatment by the party led by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who is the presidential candidate of the party.

Announcing Shekarau’s defection through a letter received to that effect, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said the Kano Central Senator wished to officially inform his…