Not all men are scum, it’s the men you have met and heard of that probably are. There are things men do that make women feel safe around them. These things sometimes require effort and intentionality.

No one deserves to feel uneasy around anyone. We are in a society where women are seen as weaker vessels who deserve to be ‘dominated’ by men, regardless of their (women’s) opinions, dreams, aspirations, and potential.

We’re in that era where people, especially men, are being taught how to treat women regardless of what system of ideas they may have held on to for too long. Women do not deserve to feel unsafe around men because of their gender.

1. Respect her…