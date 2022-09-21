UNICEF decries increase of challenges in education, health in Northwest

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) expressed concern about the increase of challenges attached to the development of children’s education and health in the northwest zone of Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the chief of UNICEF field office, Kano, Mr. Rahama Rihood Mohammed Farah in his speech delivered at a capacity-building training to media practitioners of Jigawa, Kano, and Katsina states, said: “Children are facing a lot of challenges, particularly on issues related to health, education.”

UNICEF field officer who was represented by the UNICEF communication specialist, Mr. Samuel Kalu, lamented that at times children lack even the right to survive like everyone…