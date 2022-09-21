Water shortage: FUNAAB constructs 7 billion litres capacity water dam

The management of Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), has constructed a 7 billion litres capacity water dam to address the challenge of scarcity of water in the institution.

This was disclosed by the outgoing Vice Chancellor of the school, Professor Felix Salako, on Monday, while conducting journalists round some of the projects embarked on by his administration since assumption of office.

Salako, whose tenure ends on October 31st, explained that the water dam would boost irrigation, domestic and industrial needs of the school, especially in the dry season.

He noted that numerous projects worth billions of naira were embarked on by his management team,…