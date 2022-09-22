ASUU to appeal Industrial Court Order on Friday ― Falana

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will, on Friday, file a notice of Appeal at the Appellate Court in Abuja to grant interlocutory injunction and set aside the judgment of the National Industrial Court that ordered it to call off its ongoing strike and members to go back to work.

The counsel to ASUU and human rights activist, Mr Femi Falana, confirmed this on Thursday to Tribune Online in an interview.

He said: “We have just sent somebody to the court to collect the certified report of the judgment and get it ready for us to enable us to file our application for interlocutory order of the judgment tomorrow (Friday).

“Even though we have 14 days window to do that,…