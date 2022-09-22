Court ruling doesn’t prevent further negotiation with ASUU, says NGIGE

The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has said that the ruling of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria in Abuja, on Wednesday, asking the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resume work does not mean that negotiations between the union and government had ended.

Ngige said this when he hosted the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA) in Abuja.

In his words, “The ruling is in the best interest of the nation. It is a win-win situation for all of us- government, students, lecturers- all Nigerians indeed. I have just gotten the order of the court asking ASUU to go back to work. It is a sound judgment. It is no victor, no vanquished….