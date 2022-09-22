FG alone can’t fund education adequately —Minister

The Federal Government has insisted that only it cannot fund the education sector, calling on stakeholders to contribute their quota to achieve proper funding of education.

Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Opiah, who made the assertion in Abuja, said there is nowhere in the world that education is free.

He spoke at the commemoration of the International Literacy Day 2022, which was celebrated with students of Knosk-N100-A-Day secondary school in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Opiah thanked the National Library of Nigeria (LNL) for hosting the celebration in the school and appreciated the proprietor of Knosk-N100-A-Day for the initiative,…