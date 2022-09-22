How to know if someone likes you back

Having feelings for someone is beautiful, but it is even more beautiful when the person likes you back. It’s true that it’s not safe to assume that someone likes you back. However, there are signs that can guide you to this truth.

Not everyone is lucky to have someone they like who likes them back. There are people who have suffered hurt and heartbreak. Why? Someone that they liked didn’t feel the same about them. And the reason this often hurts the most is that they have dwelt so much on this feeling, They have imagined and explored reasons in their thoughts why the person they like ought to like them back. They’ve given themselves to optimism without leaving the…