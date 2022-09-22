In last outing, Buhari bids farewell to United Nations

President Muhammadu Buhari has addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York for the last time, telling the world body that by this time next year, Nigeria will have a new president representing it.

Giving the country’s statement on Wednesday at the 77th General Assembly, he recalled that he would have first addressed them in 1984 as military head of state but had his first opportunity in 2015 when he became the democratically elected president of Nigeria.

Buhari thanked the world leaders who have cooperated with Nigeria in the efforts to tackle various challenges while he also highlighted the actions of the country in bringing peace and stability to the West…