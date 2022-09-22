Insist on ‘no work, no pay’ policy to ASUU to curb future strike, former UPN scribe tells FG

An elder statesman and former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), Mr Edward Ehimwenma Osifo has lamented over the lingering strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

According to him, the strike which he said was in bad faith, is making Nigeria a mockery of itself.

Commenting on the protracted strike in Igbanke, Orihionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, Elder Osifo, advised the Federal Government to strongly insist on its labour policy of ‘no work, no pay’ to serve as a deterrent to any future decision of the union.

While sympathising with members of ASUU, the pioneer Bendel State chairman of UPN…