Kwara district head, 2 sons remanded for alleged kidnapping

A Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, has ordered the remand of a district head, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmad, and his two sons over their alleged involvement in the kidnapping.

Ahmad, 55, who is the Magaji Alase of Ilorin and his sons, Ibrahim 18 and Mohammed 15, were brought before magistrate Adam Mohammed on two-count charges of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping contrary to sections 2, 1 of Kwara State (Prohibition) of kidnapping law 2010.

According to the Police First Information report, the complainant, one Lawal Ayanshola of Shao, Moro Local Government, said while he was sleeping in his house, some unknown gunmen came and kidnapped his wife, Afusat and son,…