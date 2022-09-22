Lagos schools shine at 2022 Mike Okonkwo national essay competition

Winners of the 2022 Bishop Mike Okonkwo National Essay Competition for Senior Secondary Schools in Nigeria have been rewarded with cash prizes, computers and laptops, among others, for their outstanding performance.

The winners were presented with awards at a ceremony held with fanfare at the Shell Zenith Bank Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

The Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture and Mike Okonkwo National Essay Competition for Secondary Schools, which are held on September 8, every year, was instituted by the Mike Okonkwo Foundation to celebrate the birthday of the presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr Mike Okonkwo.

At the event, schools in Lagos State…