Lagos, UNICEF collaborate, launch Nigeria digital learning passport

As a way to strengthen digital learning in Lagos State and Nigeria by extension, the Lagos State government has collaborated with the United Nations Children’s Education Fund(UNICEF) to launch the Nigeria Digital Learning Passport.

The new digital solution platform, which is aimed at expanding easy access to quality education by children, youth and teachers from primary to secondary schools through the use of portable digital devices, was launched in Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday.

Speaking at the launch, the Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo said even though Lagos State had adopted e-learning prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and increased the tempo…