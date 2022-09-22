MLSCN’s inspection, sealing labs in private hospitals illegal — NMA

Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Oyo State, Dr Wale Lasisi has decried activities of the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN) by sealing laboratories within private hospitals run by medical doctors in Oyo State.

Dr Lasisi, in a reaction to MLSCN visits to private hospitals within the state, said MLSCN has no right to seal laboratories within any hospital, alleging that the body is acting beyond its jurisdiction.

Lasisi, in a message to doctors, declared: “the practice of Medicine and Doctors is regulated only by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and the Ministry of Health (Directorate of secondary healthcare) that registers private…