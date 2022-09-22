NSCDC boss urges Nigerians to embrace peace, unity

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has called on Nigerians in all spheres to embrace, uphold and promote peace to enhance the growth and development of the Nation.

He gave this charge in his commemorative message for this year’s international day of peace with the theme: “End racism, Build peace,” by the United Nations, where member states were enjoined to mark the day with the aim of strengthening the ideals of peace globally.

Audi emphasised that the Nation can only progress politically, socially and economically when all citizens and leaders in various capacities exhibit tendencies that will promote peace,…