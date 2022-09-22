Ogun faults installation of traditional rulers in four Waterside communities by Ondo govt

THE Ogun State government has faulted the purported installation of traditional rulers in Irokun, Obinehin, Idigbengben and Araromi Seaside in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area by the Ondo State government.

This was contained in a statement signed on Wednesday by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Abdulwaheed Odusile.

It is recalled that a press statement issued by the Ondo State government, had been generating concern within these communities.

Odusile said that the Ondo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Sir Charles Titiloye, had in the said statement approved the installation of traditional rulers in these Ogun communities,…