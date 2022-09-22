Old students donate science laboratory equipment to Gbongan High school

Old Students Association of Gbongan High School in Osun State on Wednesday donated science laboratory equipment worth N300,000 to the school to enhance the efficiency and performance of science students in the learning environment for the forthcoming and consequent examinations ahead of them.

Speaking on behalf of the Old students association while donating the equipment at the main hall of the school, the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the school, Mr Aderemi Lewis Oyedele, explained that the provision of the science experimental tools was made available for students to develop the valuable skills that would help them to be well versed in advanced science laboratory…