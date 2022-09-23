Edo govt to lift ban on gold mining in Dagbala community

The Commissioner for Mining and Energy, Engr. Ethan Uzamere gave the assurance during the inspection of buildings for security personnel in the community as part of efforts to improve security in the area.

Uzamere at the inspection explained that the mines in the community were shut down last year due to insecurity and for necessary security infrastructure to be in place for mining activities before the reopening of the mining sites.

“It is unfortunate that what should bring a lot of development to the community has instead brought a lot of problems in terms of security. The community has several roles to play in sustaining security because they live here and have more intelligence…