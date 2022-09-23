Foundation donates books to 5,000 pupils in Edo

As part of efforts towards the realisation of the sustainable development goal four (SDG 4) and to support quality education through the provision of learning tools, the Anamero Foundation recently kick-started a book distribution programme in Edo State.

The two-week Book Aid Project, themed ‘Back2School’, aims to distribute books to over 5,000 pupils in local communities of the six local government areas in Edo North.

The flag-off programme, held at Danco Liaison Office, Auchi, Edo State, offered an opportunity for beneficiaries of past editions of the project to speak on the impact of the initiative.

Speaking at the event, the founder of the foundation, Mr Dekeri Anamero,…