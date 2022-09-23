K.O. Latunji: Passing of a titan

CHIEF Karimu Oladele Latunji would have turned 92 years old today but he died exactly a week ago. So, instead of a birthday party, the eighth day fidau prayer and reception will be held for him today in Ibadan. Though he lived to a good old age, the passing of KO Latunji is painful because of his unalloyed commitment to the development of his fatherland. With his death, Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole have lost a man who staunchly stood on the side of the truth at all times. Latunji, a lawyer, businessman, technocrat and politician, was born on September 23, 1930 in Ibadan. He attended N.A. Olubadan School from 1939-1946 for his elementary education. He had his secondary…