Most radio stations yet to accord deserving respect to sports presenters —Kenny Ogunmiloro

Kenny is another success story of people who drift away from their day job to what they are most passionate about. A computer scientist by training, Kenny would find himself making waves in the media industry as a sports on-air personality. He shares with ROTIMI IGE the story of his struggles in the early days of his career, his success story and plans for the future. Excerpts:

How did you start your journey as a sports on-air personality?

The journey started right from my secondary school days, where I took it upon myself to engage some of my classmates in sports-related quiz. That was how the love for this job started for me. However, I officially started my journey about 12…