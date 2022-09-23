MSMEs to converge in Lagos for exhibition

Over one hundred Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, are expected to participate in the 2022 MSMEs fair to be held in Ipodo, Ikeja Lagos State next Monday, September 26, 2022.

The fair is organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, (SMEDAN) and is the second in the series and it is expected to last five days. The fair has its theme, “Competing for Market”.

Described as one of the fastest growing MSME fairs in Lagos, this year’s MSMEs fair in Ipodo would afford exhibitors the opportunity to showcase their wares as well as enjoy business advisory services from SMEDAN on how to upscale their businesses.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

…