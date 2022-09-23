NIWA begins removal of wrecks in Ibeshe, Owode, Ijora waterways

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), on Friday, commenced the removal of wrecks from three major axes of inland waterways in Lagos, namely Ibeshe, Owode and Ijora axis.

Speaking with newsmen in her office after inspecting the removal sites, on Friday, the Lagos Area Manager of NIWA, Sarat Braimah explained that Kirikiri to Badagry axis has been left out because the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is already handling that section.

According to Sarat Braimah, “We have identified human error and wrecks as the two major reasons why we keep having boat mishaps in Lagos.

“That was why we started the training…