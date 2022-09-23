Oba of Benin preaches global peace in Russian, Ukraine war

The Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Aklolokoolo, Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, has sued for global peace in Russia and Ukraine war, amidst deep and growing frustration, seven months after the war began.

The Omo N’Oba, who said d that he had been praying to God and his ancestors to abate the conflict and ease the pains and pangs of the war, expressed optimism that the war would abate soon.

The Benin Monarch expressed this concern when the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Benin City, Edo State.

He specifically commended the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, for creating a corridor for humanitarian aid services.

