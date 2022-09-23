Ondo police deny attack on personnel, vehicle

Police in Ondo state on Friday said there was no report of an attack on its personnel by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorist group.

The group had claimed that its “soldiers of the caliphate”, on Friday, attacked police personnel in Ipele, Owo Local Government Area of the state.

But the police maintained that there was no report of the killing of the police as the Ondo Commissioner of Police, Oyeyemi Oyediran, said he was yet to get any report about the terrorists’ attack.

In June this year, members of ISWAP attacked the St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, killing about 40 persons and injuring 70 others.

Some of the perpetrators had, since, been arrested,…