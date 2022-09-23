Prioritise welfare of elderly, Farounbi, others urge FG

A former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr Yemi Farounbi, has asked the Federal Government to prioritise the welfare of the elderly and commence review of policies that would advance their health and well-being into old age.

He made the call in Ibadan during the launch of HebronLove Elder’s Home, a care centre for the aged, located at Bashorun, Ibadan.

The former ambassador said a lot of people see elderly people as a problem and find it difficult to understand them which in turn makes them live lonely lives in their old age.

While decrying the dearth of communalism, Farounbi regretted that the elderly are subjected to an increasingly unaccommodating environment.

