Private varsities should benefit from TETFund ― Salem VC urges FG

An appeal has gone to the federal government to allow private universities to benefit from TETfund for the attainment of desired educational development in the country.

The vice chancellor of Salem University, Professor Alewo Johnson Akubo, who made this known while speaking with newsmen described the call as very germaine and necessary to turn around the nation’s education system.

According to him, there is no reason private universities should not be integrated into the scheme of things for the TETfund as soon as possible.

He noted that it’s bewailing why private universities are not part of the TETfund funding as the public universities…