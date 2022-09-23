Reps kick over continuous use of failed IPPIS as payment platform

The leadership of the House of Representatives on Thursday expressed grave displeasure over Federal Government’s failure to suspend the use of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) which failed the integrity test conducted by National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Hon. Idris Wase expressed his displeasure during the resumed investigation into the lingering crisis trailing the prolonged nationwide strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the non-implementation of agreements signed with the Federal Government.

Trouble started when the NITDA’s Director…