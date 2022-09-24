52 cases of measles confirmed in Kogi

The Kogi State Government has confirmed 52 cases of measles across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Maternal Child Health Focal Person, Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Hadiya Ismail Ahmad, disclosed this at a one-day stakeholder meeting on the integrated measles campaign in Kogi State held in Lokoja.

Ahmad said Kogi State has 147 cases of measles recording zero death, 47.3% males, and 52.7 per cent females.

According to her, the latest World Health Organization (WHO) data related to measles cases and death shows an estimated 6.7 million as of 2017 with around 110,000 measles-related deaths globally based on the 173,330 reported cases.

She described…