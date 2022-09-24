Bandits attack APC entourage in Kaduna

Bandits have attacked the entourage of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state and abducted two chieftains of the party.

It was gathered that the recent attack took place at Tashar Ice village along Kaduna-Kachia busy road on Thursday night when party leaders and chieftains accompanied the APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Uba Sani to Kafanchan for a political engagement.

A party stalwart told the Sunday Tribune that they were returning from Kafanchan after interfacing with Christian leaders in the Southern Senatorial District ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A survivor of the attack, Ahmed Maiyaki while thanking God for their survival said their…