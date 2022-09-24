Don’t overlook blood clots during pregnancy

HAVING a baby is a special time in a woman’s life, a period that is meant to be filled with excitement and delight. However, bringing new life into the world is a delicate process and a level of caution is required to avert pregnancy-related conditions that can risk the lives of the expectant mother and her unborn baby.

Shockingly, Nigeria is one of the countries with the highest maternal mortality rates in the world, accounting for nearly 20 per cent of all global maternal deaths. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the risk of dying during pregnancy, childbirth, or a few weeks after childbirth for a Nigerian woman is one in 22, compared to one in 4,900 in…