Gov Emmanuel cautions Akwa Ibom traditional rulers, council heads on boundary issues

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has cautioned traditional rulers and heads of Local Government Councils in the state to operate within the ambience of the law and permissible boundaries of their offices in the discharge of their duties.

The governor handed the caution at the Traditional Rulers Council Chambers, during the swearing-in/presentation of Staff of Office to the Paramount Ruler of Ini Local Government Area, His Royal Majesty, Edidem Udoette Edon as the state chairman, Paramount Rulers Council and certification of nine newly recognized clan heads on Saturday.

Governor Emmanuel who appreciated the contributions of the traditional institution to the success of…