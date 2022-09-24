I’m excited Siro Entertainment signed me, Singer Bhoy Josh

Kogi State-born Nigerian singer-cum- producer, Bhoy Josh has expressed his excitement about his newfound family, Siro Entertainment. The record label recently unveiled the 21-year-old entertainer as a member of the Siro clan.

Bhoy Josh noted that his passion was to be a soldier or a lawyer while growing up, but for his family and loved ones, he would have long given up on music.

Speaking on his growing up and coping with music, he said: “I grew up in an environment, where you find it difficult to achieve your goals, so I would say, growing up was tough, but I was able to pull through, all thanks to my family and loved ones, they it made it a little easier for me to stay…