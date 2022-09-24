Man allegedly kills stepdaughter in Ondo

A middle-aged man identified as Muyiwa has been arrested by the men of the Ondo State Police Command for allegedly killing his stepdaughter, Seyifunmi Oluwarotimi.

The incident occurred in Akungba-Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state in the early hour of Friday in his house.

It was gathered that the mother of the little girl discovered life-threatening wounds on the body of the girl in the morning when the girl failed to wake up on time on Friday morning.

According to a source, the alleged stepfather took the girl out in the middle of the night to urinate at around 2 am.

The source said, “Both the wife and husband are living together, but Muyiwa was…